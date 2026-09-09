Jupiter European Select: A Year Of Progress In Equities Investing

By Paolo Schiavano, Sales Director Switzerland

It is an exciting period for European equity investors. Returns through mid-August have been healthy, perhaps reflecting that Europe is one of the few developed markets offering opportunity for genuine diversification at a time when global investors are increasingly aware of concentration risk in US and technology holdings.

For Jupiter, this backdrop coincides with an important milestone. Just over a year ago, Niall Gallagher and his co-investment managers, Chris Legg and Christopher Sellers, joined the company, bringing with them a long-established partnership and an investment process tested across multiple market cycles.

Flexible approach

The team manages a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio through a bottom-up, research-intensive and style-agnostic approach. They focus on companies that can sustainably generate returns on capital employed above their cost of capital – or have a credible path to doing so – and whose management teams allocate capital intelligently.

Over the past year, the team has added another period of relative outperformance to its longer-term track record, while taking advantage of several investment themes across Europe. Encouragingly, investor interest has followed: Jupiter’s July earnings report cited the European equities strategy among those attracting positive fund flows.

Risk-focused portfolio

Careful portfolio construction is a critical part of the process. The team seeks to concentrate risk in stock selection while minimising factor biases, resulting in a focused portfolio of 30-50 companies spanning a wide range of structural growth trends and idiosyncratic opportunities.

Jupiter European Select is currently overweight banks, industrials and electrification names, while underweight healthcare. Banks are an example of where the team saw an inflection of returns. The team added exposure to selected banks, recognising an improvement in the sector’s profitability that it believes is still not fully reflected in valuations. Recent results have reinforced that view, with many banks continuing to “beat and raise” expectations or deliver against forecasts that had already been upgraded. Strong net interest income, emerging loan growth, robust fee income, contained costs and low credit losses have supported profitability.

Yet earnings strength has not been confined to financials. The second-quarter reporting season was healthy across much of the European market. The Stoxx 600 index is on track for the strongest year-on-year earnings growth since 20221, and many of the structural trends represented in the portfolio remain positive.

Diversification opportunity

European equities currently trade closer to long-term average valuations and at a discount to the US2. Market concentration also is considerably lower: the top 10 companies represent around 15 percent of the main European index versus 43 percent in the US3. Meanwhile, less than half of listed European companies’ revenues are generated domestically, providing exposure to globally competitive businesses and reducing dependence on any single European economic outcome.

There is also a striking difference in technology exposure. Broadly defined, technology and the “AI trade” represent around 12-15% of European equities, including electrical industrial companies, well below North American, Asian and emerging-market indices.4

We believe there are compelling structural themes to invest behind in Europe, and that market dislocation may continue to benefit active managers that are thoughtfully positioned. We also believe European equities remain an environment where a patient, flexible, research-driven approach may add real and lasting value.

Fund performance

Jupiter European Select Sicav

Past performance does not predict future returns. Source: Morningstar, NAV to NAV, gross income reinvested, net of fees, Jupiter European Select D EUR Acc, to 31.07.26. 1Benchmark: MSCI Europe NR EUR. With effect from 9 December 2025, the fund’s comparator benchmark changed from the FTSE World Europe Index to the MSCI Europe Net Total Return Index. Historical benchmark performance shown uses the current comparator benchmark. 2Peer group: EAA Fund Europe Large-Cap Blend Equity. * Since IM Inception 12.05.25.

Past performance is no indication of current or future performance. Performance data does not take into account commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of shares. Source: Morningstar, Jupiter Asset Management Limited. Share price stated close to close and includes any reinvestment income. NAV per Ordinary Share is the cumulative income NAV with debt at fair value and includes any reinvested income.

Fund risks

Currency (FX) Risk - The Fund can be exposed to different currencies and movements in foreign exchange rates can cause the value of investments to fall as well as rise.

Pricing Risk - Price movements in financial assets mean the value of assets can fall as well as rise, with this risk typically amplified in more volatile market conditions.

Market Concentration Risk (Geographical Region/Country) - Investing in a particular country or geographic region can cause the value of this investment to rise or fall more relative to investments whose focus is spread more globally in nature.

Derivative risk - the Fund may use derivatives to reduce costs and/or the overall risk of the Fund (this is also known as Efficient Portfolio Management or "EPM"). Derivatives involve a level of risk, however, for EPM they should not increase the overall riskiness of the Fund.

Counterparty Default Risk - The risk of losses due to the default of a counterparty on a derivatives contract or a custodian that is safeguarding the Fund's assets.

ESG - Investments are selected or excluded on both financial and non-financial criteria. The fund's performance may differ from the broader market or other funds that do not utilise ESG criteria when selecting investments.

ESG data - The fund uses data from third parties (which may include providers for research, reports, screenings, ratings and/or analysis such as index providers and consultants) and that information or data may be incomplete, inaccurate or inconsistent. For a more detailed explanation of risk factors, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the KIDs (Key Information Documents).

More information about Jupiter Asset Management here

Sources:

1 Financial Times, 9.8.26. Investors return to European stocks as strong earnings lift Iran war gloom.

2 FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, as at 4.26. MSCI US 21.5x, Stoxx 600 14.7x

3 Jupiter, Factset as at 30.4.26. Refers to S&P 500 for US, Stoxx 600 for Europe.

4 Jupiter, Bloomberg as at 30.4.26. Refers to MSCI North America, Taiwan, Korea, EM indices.

Important information