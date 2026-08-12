Nunatak Switzerland Appoints New Managing Director

Nunatak has had its own office in Zurich for four years and is now strengthening the leadership of its Swiss business, according to a statement. In Philipp Tenbieg, the company is gaining an experienced consulting entrepreneur with more than two decades of management consulting experience, having spent most of his career in the Swiss and Luxembourg financial sectors.

Tenbieg is a dual German-Swiss citizen and lives with his family in Kilchberg.

His entrepreneurial career began in 2008, when he co-founded Talos Management Consultants, which was later sold to AWK Group. Following the sale of Talos, Tenbieg continued his career at AWK/Eraneos in various leadership roles and was a member of AWK Group's Executive Board in 2022.

Various Roles

Most recently, he drew on his financial sector expertise as a consultant to UBS Global Wealth Management, where he supported the integration of Credit Suisse and UBS. Prior to that, he held positions at PwC, b&m management and Accenture, among others.

«We are seeing growing demand in the Swiss market for AI-driven strategy consulting and, with a dedicated leadership position on the ground, we intend to address this demand even more systematically going forward. In Philipp Tenbieg, we are gaining an experienced consulting entrepreneur who has known the Swiss financial sector for many years and has already demonstrated his ability to successfully build and scale a consulting business. His experience and network provide an important foundation for our continued growth in Switzerland,» said Manuel Halbing, Managing Director of the Munich-headquartered Nunatak Group.