J. Safra Sarasin Names New Head Fund Products

Basel private bank, J. Safra Sarasin, has appointed Beat Blattner as its new head fund products. According to LinkedIn, Blattner assumed the post in August. In his new role, Blatter will strongly contribute to the group's product strategy for investment funds. His responsibilities include managing the end-to-end fund life cycle from ideation to phase-out, ensuring consistent fund governance, and driving innovation in these areas.

Blattner reports to COO Asset Management, Tobias Hauser. He is based in Basel and succeeds Oliver Johannes.

Blattner joins J. Safra Sarasin from Pure Funds, where he served as senior client relationship manager.

15 Years Inside UBS

The new manager brings many years of experience across business development, market access and consulting to the Brazilian Safra Group.

Before Pure Funds, Blattner spent nearly 15 years at UBS. Most recently, he held the role of head of business development for Northern Europe and the UK at UBS. During his last two years at the bank, he simultaneously led the Credit Suisse integration for UBS's white-labelling solutions during the merger of the two Swiss banking giants.

Earlier, he served as head of business development and head of market access, having joined UBS' representative services division as head in 2014.

Blattner started his career at KPMG in 2007, where he worked as a consultant.