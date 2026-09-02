IQ-EQ Hires Private Markets Specialist From Solutions & Funds

Martin Müller joins IQ-EQ from Solutions & Funds. He previously held positions at Partners Group and StepStone Group and has more than ten years of experience in private markets and alternative investments. His work has included the development and structuring of fund and investment solutions across private equity, private debt and real assets. At IQ-EQ, Müller will focus on developing the firm's fund and investor services business in Switzerland and will work closely with its Luxembourg team.

The company sees growing demand in Switzerland for services related to private markets. According to the firm, private credit, evergreen and semi-liquid funds as well as separately managed accounts are gaining importance. At the same time, requirements around fund administration, reporting, compliance and governance are increasing.

IQ-EQ provides services ranging from fund structuring and administration to investor reporting, transfer agency, corporate services and private wealth services. In Europe, the group has operations in key fund domiciles including Luxembourg, Ireland and France, alongside offices in Zurich and Geneva.

The appointment is aimed in particular at expanding IQ-EQ's business with Swiss asset managers seeking to offer investment products across multiple jurisdictions and reach a broader international investor base.