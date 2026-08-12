Switzerland: Corporate Bankruptcies Rise Sharply

Since the beginning of 2025, public-sector creditors such as tax and social security authorities have been required to pursue outstanding claims more consistently through debt enforcement proceedings. This explains part of the increase, business information provider Dun & Bradstreet said on Wednesday.

Specifically, corporate insolvencies rose by almost 55 percent to 7,496 cases in the first six months of the year. This was the highest level since 1994, more than 30 years ago. If this pace continues, the full-year figure could reach a record of around 15,000 insolvencies, compared with just under 11,900 in the previous year.

«The increase in Switzerland is only partly due to economic factors,» said Dirk Radetzki, Senior Vice President, Global Transformation & Business Development at Dun & Bradstreet. At the same time, he noted that the figures are no longer directly comparable with those of previous years. Some of the cases recorded today would never have ended up in bankruptcy proceedings under the old rules.

Construction Sector the Exception

At industry level, the highest numbers of insolvencies were recorded in the skilled trades (1,053), hospitality (770) and retail (626). Insolvencies increased in virtually all sectors, with construction the sole exception, recording a decline of 12.5 percent. In percentage terms, the strongest increases were seen in printing and publishing (+193.3 percent), utilities (+158.8 percent) and transport (+125 percent).

Canton of Schwyz the Exception

Insolvency figures rose in 25 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons. Schwyz was the only canton to record a decline, at 13.5 percent. The highest numbers of insolvencies were reported in Zurich (1,261 cases), Geneva (788) and Vaud (717), while the lowest were recorded in Uri (10), Appenzell Innerrhoden (11) and Glarus (15).

In percentage terms, the strongest increases were recorded in Thurgau (+194.6 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (+175 percent), Basel-Landschaft (+157.9 percent) and Jura (+132.4 percent).

«The fact that almost all cantons and sectors in Switzerland are being affected at the same time is unusual and reinforces the impression of a systemic rather than sector-specific effect,» Radetzki explained. The legal reform is bringing to light cases involving companies that had already been operating at their economic limits for some time, often long-established businesses with little room to absorb further financial pressure.