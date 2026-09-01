Former HSBC Trio Launches Zurich Wealth Management Boutique

The new firm, Global Strategic Advisory Group, or Advisory Group, opened its doors on Nüschelerstrasse in central Zurich in September, according to the website.

The boutique was founded by Patrick D’Amico, who serves as CEO. Thomas Schaad has joined as Partner and Head of the Investment Office, while Christian Hiller is Partner and Head of Advisory and Products.

The three former HSBC bankers are joined by Ralph Baumann as CFO and COO. Baumann previously built his own asset management company and has served as Co-CEO of Innfoliolytix (IFX) since 2022, a role he will retain alongside his new position.

Strong Focus on the Gulf

The new firm will focus on wealth and investment advisory, discretionary asset management, tailored financing solutions, strategic wealth structuring and complex individual solutions.

«The platform is new, but many of our relationships go back a long way,» D’Amico wrote on LinkedIn. The firm intends to maintain close links with Switzerland, the Gulf region and other major international financial centers.

According to Hiller, Advisory Group has been built from scratch as an independent multi-bank platform. It will work with a range of banks and specialist providers, with the aim of giving clients greater flexibility as market, regulatory and political conditions change.

From Credit Suisse to HSBC – and Now Independent

D’Amico joined HSBC in 2023 as Global Market Head Qatar after spending 26 years at Credit Suisse. During his career at the former Swiss bank, he worked in Zurich, Singapore, Dubai and Doha, advising ultra-high-net-worth clients in the Middle East.

Hiller spent the past two years at HSBC as a Senior Relationship Manager specializing in Structured Solutions and Islamic Finance. Before that, he worked for Credit Suisse in Zurich for 19 years, holding positions including COO UHNWI Western Europe, COO UHNWI EMEA and Head of Structured Lending and Islamic Finance.

At Advisory Group, Hiller will continue to focus on financing, advisory and structuring solutions, including Islamic Finance.

Schaad also spent the past two years as a Senior Relationship Manager at HSBC in Zurich. He previously worked for Credit Suisse for 15 years in various relationship management roles, having started his career at the bank through its graduate program.

Advisory Group is already planning its next hires. A legal counsel and another new team member are expected to join the Zurich boutique in November.