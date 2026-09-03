Crypto Finance Completes German Management Trio

Crypto Finance (Deutschland) has strengthened its leadership team. Laura Hermann has served as Managing Director since 1 July. According to a statement issued on Thursday, her focus will be on expanding the business in Europe’s MiCAR-regulated market, sustainably developing strategic client relationships and further strengthening the sales organisation.

Before joining Crypto Finance, Hermann worked for Blackrock in Germany, where she was responsible for business development for technology solutions across the DACH region and Eastern Europe. Prior to that, she served as Executive Managing Director at fintech company Verifino.

Further Strengthening Its Position as a Partner to Banks

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of the Crypto Finance Group, commented: «With Laura Hermann, we are gaining an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of institutional clients, capital markets and digital assets. Her expertise will play a key role in consistently implementing our growth strategy in the MiCAR-regulated environment and further strengthening our position as a trusted partner for banks, financial institutions and professional investors.»

According to the statement, the management team of Crypto Finance (Deutschland) is now complete. Alongside Hermann, it comprises Moritz Weber and Christian Müller.

Crypto Finance (Deutschland) is part of the Crypto Finance Group, which belongs to Deutsche Börse Group and provides digital asset solutions to institutional clients. The group also includes the Finma-regulated Swiss company Crypto Finance AG, which offers trading, custody and wallet services and is a SIX-approved custodian for issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs).