Tanja Wegmann: «I Like Rolex Because It Does Not Have to Be Loud»

In the section Backstage, interesting personalities from the financial sector and beyond provide insights into their personal preferences every Wednesday.

What do you do first in the morning?

The first ten minutes after waking up are very deliberately reserved for me and positive thinking – and then for my two furry companions. Whether it is sunny, windy or raining, I then head out into nature with them. It gives me energy for whatever the day has in store.

What is the best part of your job?

The best thing about my job is the combination of hospitality, variety, encounters with people and strategic thinking. No two days are the same, and that is exactly what I love. In my role, I am a host, organiser, problem solver and strategic adviser all rolled into one. The well-being of our guests matters, and so does that of our teams. And whenever an extra pair of hands is needed somewhere, I naturally pitch in myself. And if the job also involves travelling and good food, I am delighted to enjoy the creations of our chefs.

A moment that changed your life?

The moment I picked up my little Ratero-mix dog Cappuccino from my friend Farah in Mallorca. At the time, I thought I was bringing a small dog into our home, but in fact, a rather big personality entered my life. Since then, many things have changed: life has become warmer, livelier and guaranteed never to be boring. She is a true gift to all of us!

What cars do you own? Which is your favorite?

I currently drive an Audi A5 Cabriolet – preferably with the top down as soon as there is even the slightest hint of sunshine. My great automotive love, however, remains the Mini Cooper: for my first twenty years with a driving licence, we were practically inseparable. You could say that the Audi is my elegant companion today, but the Mini was my longest relationship.

What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Be yourself and stay true to yourself. Trust your gut feeling – it often knows what is right before your head does. And have the courage to say no from time to time. Because a no to others is sometimes the most important yes to yourself.

What are you particularly proud of?

That I stand on my own two feet, can take care of myself and retain my optimism even in difficult situations. After all, life does not always stick to the reservation schedule, but so far I have managed to find the right room for every unexpected turn. :-)

What do you do when you have doubts?

I pause briefly, organise my thoughts and focus on what I can influence. Doubts are allowed to knock on the door for a moment, but they do not get permanent guest privileges with me.

What is your favorite wine?

I have two favourites: Château Faugères and Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey. I love their freshness, fine minerality and elegant fruit. Both come from the wine world of my partner Silvio Denz and are therefore naturally particularly close to my heart. That said, I can assure you that my enthusiasm is not merely loyalty to my partner – the wines are convincing even without the relationship bonus.

What projects are you currently working on?

At the moment, I have several projects running in parallel: the opening of Villa Florhof, my responsibility for the Lalique Group’s hospitality activities worldwide, as well as the further development of Sternenhof and its search for a CEO successor. Privately, I am planning a 70th birthday celebration for a particularly charming client. At the same time, I am trying to preserve enough time for my family and friends. There is, however, still considerable room for improvement on that project 🙂.

What do you admire in other people?

Admiration is a big word for me. The people who win my heart are those who are open, empathetic and honest, who know how to listen and who show genuine interest in the person opposite them. I particularly appreciate personalities who accept others for who they are, regardless of their position or status. Because to me, true greatness is reflected above all in warmth and humanity.

What would be the biggest surprise for someone who had to take over your job for a day?

Probably the enormous variety and pace. In a single day, I switch between being a host, a leader, an organiser, a problem solver, a shoulder to lean on and a strategist. At the same time, countless decisions have to be made, flexibility is essential, and yet every person still needs to be met with calm and attention. Anyone taking over my job for a day would probably be surprised by how much resilience can be hidden behind a friendly smile.

What is your personal drive?

Sunshine in my heart. By that I mean the joy of life, a love of people and the confidence that a solution can be found even for difficult situations. This inner warmth drives me even on days when the sun outside does not make an appearance.

What are you afraid of?

As a child, I was afraid of the dark. Today, I know that difficult moments also pass, and I trust that I can handle whatever life has in store for me.

And if it ever does get really dark, I take Cappuccino with me – small in stature, but a big personality.

Your favorite watch brand?

I like Rolex because it does not have to be «loud» to show that it is something special. Its quality, perfection and proven values, combined with technical precision, have something enduring and emotional about them for me.

Is there an unfulfilled dream you would still like to realize?

A special journey on a cruise ship together with my family and closest friends – with plenty of time for one another, good conversations and a new horizon every morning.

Your best investment?

Quite clearly, my dogs. From a purely financial perspective, probably not a classic investment, but the daily return in the form of joie de vivre, exercise and unconditional affection at any time of day is unbeatable.

Tanja Wegmann (born 1972) has been General Manager of Lalique Hospitality since January 2025 and, as Chair of the Board of Directors, plays a key role in the renovation and reopening of Villa Florhof Zurich. Since 2022, she has run her own consulting firm, Tanja Wegmann Hospitality, and holds various board mandates. She has been involved with Sternenhof in Basel since 2015 and, as Chair of the Foundation Board since 2023, is leading the organisation into the next generation.