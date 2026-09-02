J. Safra Sarasin Loses Investment Chief to Basel Asset Manager

Independent asset manager Consilior has hired Raphael Benz from J. Safra Sarasin. He will not only strengthen the firm’s operational leadership but is also set to gradually take over ownership of the company. At the same time, Consilior is expanding its multi-family office business.

A generational transition is under way at Basel-based asset manager Consilior. Raphael Benz is joining the company from J. Safra Sarasin as a partner and deputy CEO. Together with Tobias Bänziger, he is expected to gradually take over ownership of Consilior in the coming years.

The independent asset manager, founded in 2008, is thus addressing its succession planning at an early stage. Current CEO Thomas Liviero will remain at the helm of the company, according to the statement. Consilior did not provide details on the specific timeline for the transfer of ownership.

More Than 20 Years of Experience

Benz has more than 20 years of experience in asset management. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Head Investment Consulting at J. Safra Sarasin. In this role, he was responsible for investment advisory services for private clients in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas.

«Anyone who advises families on their wealth across generations must lead by example when it comes to their own succession,» Consilior CEO Liviero said in the statement.

Benz cited the independent asset manager’s business model as a key reason for his move: «After more than two decades in asset management, I am convinced that the future of the industry lies in this kind of independent and trust-based partnership.»

Second Former Sarasin Executive in Succession Plan

Tobias Bänziger, another executive with a background at J. Safra Sarasin, is already in place as part of Consilior’s next generation of leadership. He joined the company around a year ago. Before that, he served as CEO of a single-family office in the United Arab Emirates and previously held senior positions at J. Safra Sarasin.

Benz and Bänziger are expected not only to lead Consilior in the future but also to shape the company as owners. The asset manager is therefore pursuing an internal succession solution while retaining its owner-managed model.

Reinforcements From UBS and Pictet

Alongside the generational transition, Consilior is expanding its advisory team. Gabriel Dubuis joined the company as a wealth advisor at the beginning of August. The senior private banker has more than 35 years of experience and spent over three decades at UBS, including in senior positions in international wealth management. He moved to Pictet in 2024. His focus is on high-net-worth private clients and corporate clients.

Another addition will follow on October 1: Louis Kroni will join Consilior from Banque Cantonale du Jura as an investment advisor at its Delémont office. He will work in the team of Didier Etique, a partner and member of Consilior’s board of directors.

Multi-Family Office to Become Strategic Pillar

In addition to expanding its team, Consilior plans to further develop its multi-family office business. The company sees growing demand, particularly among entrepreneurial families, for services that go beyond traditional asset management.

Its offering is set to range from investment strategy to intergenerational wealth planning. According to the company, the multi-family office business is expected to become a central pillar of its future strategy.

Consilior was founded in 2008 and has offices in Birsfelden, Basel and Delémont. The Finma-supervised asset manager serves private clients, families and foundations in Switzerland and abroad, offering asset management, investment advisory and family office services.