Former Zuger Kantonalbank Manager Launches Advisory Firm

Baar-based SOF Capital GmbH specialises in providing advice on financing and real estate matters. Its founder and managing director is Sandro Feusi, who previously spent more than 20 years in banking, most recently as a branch manager at Zuger Kantonalbank, according to a statement.

According to the company, its services are aimed at private individuals, real estate investors and companies in Central Switzerland. Its offering includes transaction support for real estate financing, hourly consulting on specific financing matters and ongoing support for real estate portfolios.

«Decisions relating to real estate financing are often long-term and have far-reaching financial implications,» Feusi said. «This makes an independent assessment, a structured market comparison and personal support all the more important.»