Twint Launches Its Own Direct Debit Service

Twint Direct Debit is set to be introduced in 2027, the company announced. This will allow more than 6 million Twint users to handle recurring bills directly through their app.

The move comes against the backdrop of the forthcoming discontinuation of the traditional LSV+ direct debit system, which will be phased out on September 30, 2028. Twint will therefore launch its alternative a year before the existing system comes to an end.

Direct Debit via the App

With the new function, users will be able to grant, view and manage direct debit authorizations for recurring payments directly in the Twint app. These could include health insurance premiums, electricity bills, streaming subscriptions or membership fees.

The direct debit service is intended to work regardless of which version of the Twint app is used. As with the traditional direct debit system, users will also be able to dispute a debit within 30 days.

For merchants and billers, the new solution will provide an additional channel for collecting recurring payments. The prerequisite is that the respective provider supports Twint Direct Debit as a payment option.

Banks Back Twint

Twint has the support of the Swiss banking industry. The country's largest banks have opted for Twint as the future solution for direct debits. However, the announcement does not specify which institutions are involved.

For Twint, the direct debit service represents an expansion of its existing offering into another area of payments. Until now, the app has primarily been used for payments at physical points of sale and in online shops, as well as for transfers between individuals.

«With Twint Direct Debit, we are modernizing the direct debit system in Switzerland and making paying bills as easy as using Twint at the checkout or in an online shop,» CEO Markus Kilb said in the announcement.

Transition Period Until 2028

Following the planned launch in 2027, companies and billers will have a transition period until LSV+ is discontinued at the end of September 2028.