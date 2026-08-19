Viseca: More Transactions, Lower Profit

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Viseca generated a consolidated profit of 60.7 million francs in the first half of 2026, down 6.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. Revenue declined slightly by 0.4 percent to 263.5 million francs.

The company attributed the lower profit to reduced interest income, slightly lower fee income, a positive one-off effect related to an interchange case in the previous year, as well as higher costs associated with its project portfolio.

Operating expenses increased by just over 2 percent to 187.6 million francs. At the same time, the workforce declined by 2.4 percent to 761 full-time positions.

More Payments, More Cards

Operationally, the business continued to grow. The number of transactions increased by 7.3 percent to 281.9 million, equivalent to around 1.6 million payments per day, according to Viseca.

Transaction volume rose by 2.9 percent to 18.7 billion francs. Domestic transaction volume increased by 2.8 percent, while transactions in other European countries grew by 3.4 percent and those in the rest of the world by 1.0 percent.

The number of cards in circulation also increased. At the end of June, Viseca had 4.47 million cards in circulation, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

Confident Outlook

Total assets increased to 1.81 billion francs at the end of June. Equity stood at 966.6 million francs, corresponding to an equity ratio of 53.4 percent.

Viseca remains confident about the second half of the year, pointing to continued growth in transactions and the number of cards in circulation, as well as its ongoing digitalization projects.