LGT Breaks the 400 Billion Franc Mark

LGT recorded significant growth in the first half of 2026. The international private banking and asset management group, which is owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, increased its group profit by 17 percent year on year to 281,6 million francs, according to figures published on Thursday.

Net new money showed particularly strong momentum: the bank attracted organic net new assets totalling 12,3 billion francs. This corresponds to an annualised growth rate of 6,4 percent, putting LGT well above the industry’s strategic target range of 4 to 5 percent.

In the first half of 2025, net inflows had amounted to 5,9 billion francs. Both Private Banking and Asset Management contributed to the growth.

Assets Reach Record High

Assets under management rose by 7 percent from 386,1 billion francs at the end of 2025 to 412,6 billion francs. LGT thus surpassed the 400 billion franc mark for the first time, reaching a new record high.

In addition to net new money inflows, strong market and investment performance as well as positive currency effects contributed to the increase.

On the revenue side, LGT benefited particularly from its commission and services business. Income from this key revenue source rose by 7 percent to just over 1 billion francs. Income from trading activities and other operating income increased by 1 percent to 325,9 million francs, while net interest income declined by 2 percent to 156,6 million francs. Overall, gross operating income rose by 5 percent to 1,49 billion francs.

Costs Grow More Slowly Than Revenues

Cost discipline made a significant contribution to the jump in profit: operating expenses increased by just 2 percent to 1,09 billion francs.

As a result, the cost-income ratio improved from 76,8 percent at the end of 2025 to 73,3 percent at the end of June. The workforce increased by 62 full-time equivalents to 5,953 employees.

LGT remains comfortably capitalised, although its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined from 19,2 percent at the end of 2025 to 18,0 percent. The liquidity coverage ratio stood at 212,5 percent, compared with 219,4 percent at the end of last year.

Consolidation Follows Expansion

Following the growth investments of recent years, LGT is now shifting its focus more towards its existing markets, according to the statement. The emphasis is on consolidating its international presence and realising synergies and economies of scale from its previous growth and technology investments.

The group said its expansion in Europe, Australia and Asia was progressing well. In Hong Kong, where LGT says it ranks among the largest private banks, the firm has been present for 40 years. Its private banking business in Japan has been operating for five years. LGT Capital Partners has also expanded its venture capital platform and its presence in the United States through the integration of the core team of Sapphire Partners.

«Following the targeted growth investments of recent years, our focus is now on strengthening our global presence in our existing markets and systematically leveraging the advantages of our international platform,» said H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman of LGT.

LGT remains confident about the remainder of the year despite geopolitical uncertainties.