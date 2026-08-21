Career Prospects 2026: AI Is Transforming Finance – How Secure Is Your Job?

finews, together with the Swiss Finance Institute (SFI) and Swiss communications agency «Communicators», is launching for the 15th time its annual survey on career prospects in Switzerland’s financial industry. The survey is aimed at professionals working in banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions, as well as students and trainees preparing for a career in finance.

The survey focuses on the future competitiveness of Switzerland’s financial center, the industry’s most significant opportunities and risks, and the topics expected to shape the sector most strongly in the years ahead. How attractive will Switzerland remain compared with other international financial hubs? Which risks are causing the greatest concern among market participants?

Artificial intelligence is also a central topic of this year’s survey. To what extent is AI already reshaping day-to-day work in the financial industry? How effectively are employers supporting staff during the implementation of AI technologies? And what impact will these developments have on professional roles across the sector?

Take part in the survey now

Another focus of the survey is the Iran conflict and its broader implications. To what extent has Switzerland’s financial center gained additional credibility as a result of the war? And what impact could this have on Switzerland’s standing as an international financial hub?

The survey also addresses UBS. How significant is the perceived risk of the Swiss banking giant relocating operations abroad? And what consequences could such a move have for Switzerland’s financial center?

The aim of the survey is to provide a broadly representative snapshot of sentiment across Switzerland’s financial industry — from banks and insurers to asset managers, family offices, external asset managers (EAMs), and other financial service providers. The more people who participate, the more meaningful the results will be. Participation is anonymous and takes only a few minutes.

Participation also comes with an added incentive: finews is raffling off a luxury weekend at the Swiss Diamond Boutique Hotel La Romantica for two persons and three vouchers worth CHF 200 each from Selection Schwander among all participants.

The key findings and trends emerging from the survey will subsequently be published on finews.