Zurich Insurance Nabs Barclays London Executive to Head Group Treasury

Zurich Insurance has named Liz Padley as its new Group Treasury, finews can reveal. Padley thus succeeds Christian Carl, who moved into a new role earlier this year. Andy Jackson has held the position on an interim basis since then.

Padley most recently served as the head of capital and leverage management at Barclays in London. At Barclays, her capital management role was crucial for the bank’s corporate and investment bank (CIB).

Made in London

The London-made financial executive has a track record spanning banking and consulting. She previously spent over seven years at Lloyds Banking Group in London, notably serving as the UK bank's head of capital and recovery and resolution. During her tenure there, she was also a member of the group treasury leadership team, and treasurer for Scottish Widows Group, LBG Equity Investments and LBG Holding Company, alongside a role as managing director for capital and term funding. Before that, she was a senior manager in risk consulting at PwC.

Previously, she served as a financial services senior manager in Leeds for Deloitte.

Earlier in her career, she was an equity derivatives trader at Goldman Sachs for five years.

Commenting on the appointment, Padley shared the following on LinkedIn: «Today I’m starting a new chapter as Group Treasurer at Zurich Insurance! Thank you to Zurich for the warm welcome, and to everyone who has supported me over the last few months. I’m looking forward to working closely with my new colleagues and to what lies ahead.»