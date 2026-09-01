LGT Private Banking Names New Head Multi-Asset Strategies PM Europe

LGT Private Banking has appointed Cord Hinrichs as its new head Multi-Asset Strategies team within Portfolio Management Europe.

Hinrichs assumed the role in Zurich this September.

In his new role, he is responsible for managing and overseeing the multi-asset strategies within Portfolio Management Europe.

Veteran CIO and economist

Hinrichs was previously he served as Deputy Head of Investment Analysis and Selection within Portfolio Management Europe.

In his former capacity, he was the chief investment officer and head investor relations at UNIWASTEC in Zug. He simultaneously served as a member of the board of directors.

From 2016 until 2020, he was the head asset allocation and chief investment officer at Corestone Investment Managers in Zug. He spent the previous decade at Suva in Lucerne, where he held titles such as chief economist and senior portfolio manager external manager selection.