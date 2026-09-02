Serkan Mirza: «Some Missed Opportunities Stay With You Longer Than a Mistake»

In the section Backstage, interesting personalities from the financial sector and beyond provide insights into their personal preferences every Wednesday.

What do you do first in the morning?

When I am not traveling for business, I prepare breakfast for my wife and daughter. Spending time together with my family is very important to me.

What is the best thing about your job?

Credit Exchange is a fast-growing joint venture involving leading Swiss banks and insurers. This comes with significant strategic and operational challenges. Leading and navigating the company and implementing a broader vision gives me a sense of fulfilment every day.

A moment that changed your life?

Definitely marrying my wife and the birth of our daughter. Both times, my priorities became clearer, our shared responsibility brought us closer together and enriched our lives.

What cars do you own? Which is your favorite?

In my day-to-day working life, I mostly travel by public transport or use e-bikes through Urban Connect. I particularly like Stadler Rail's new IR-Dosto. Traveling on this type of train is always very comfortable. For the family, we use our small Jeep — practical, comfortable and suitable for everything we need.

What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Between the ages of 18 and 26, I experienced the bursting of the dot-com bubble, 9/11 and the financial crisis in relatively quick succession. That made me more cautious. I would therefore tell my younger self: Take calculated risks earlier — in investments, in your career and in life. Not every opportunity pays off. But some missed opportunities stay with you longer than a mistake you were able to learn from.

What are you particularly proud of?

In my private life, my family is my greatest source of pride. Professionally and as an entrepreneur, I am proud of everything I have achieved to date. What stands out in particular for me is CredEx's tremendous growth: Within four years, we increased the volume on the platform from 1 billion to almost 6 billion. However, the figures are a secondary effect of the added value that we as a company create for our clients.

What do you do when you have doubts?

I try to approach things in a structured way. First, I break the issue down into its individual components and look at it from different perspectives. I consider possible scenarios as well as the arguments for and against them. Sometimes, however, it also helps to consciously switch off. Doing some exercise or taking a walk in the fresh air gives me the distance I need. And when it comes to decisions with far-reaching consequences, I specifically seek advice from people with experience and sound judgement whose perspectives complement my own analysis. In the end, this combination of rational analysis, distance, and external input helps to clarify the situation.

What is your favorite wine?

These days, I rarely drink alcohol. If you were to ask me about my favorite tea, the answer would be: Darjeeling or white tea. I enjoy them most when they are brewed from loose, whole tea leaves at the right temperature.

What projects are you currently working on?

At Credit Exchange, a B2B marketplace for mortgages, we are currently working, among other things, on integrating additional AI solutions, expanding the platform to include large pension funds and insurance companies, and consolidating our market segment. In the long term, we see ourselves as the central infrastructure for Swiss mortgages.

What do you admire in other people?

Life experience, decisiveness, competence, strength of character and generosity.

What would be the biggest surprise for someone who had to take over your job for a day?

How often you have to switch between the big picture and the details. In the morning, you might discuss a pension fund's investment strategy with them, shortly afterwards talk to the team about a single process step on the platform, discuss employees' professional challenges over lunch, and in the afternoon speak with shareholders about the next stage of development. At CredEx, mortgages, technology, sales, investments and people come together. The big picture therefore only works if you also understand the crucial details.

What is your personal drive?

Entrepreneurial success and personal growth. I am not afraid to learn new things, test them out and then implement them consistently.

What are you afraid of?

Stagnation is something I actively try to address. That is probably why I am drawn to new challenges and continuous development. Movement, both literally and figuratively, is the antidote for me.

Your favorite watch brand?

Since buying my first iPhone in 2008, I have only worn a watch on a handful of days. If I had to choose, it would be an Omega or a Rolex.

Is there an unfulfilled dream you would still like to realize?

Driving a Formula 1 car! I have been fascinated by motorsport since childhood. The original format of the Paris-Dakar Rally, which I would have loved to compete in as a young adult, will, however, remain out of reach for the time being.

Your best investment?

Swiss real estate. The combination of capital appreciation, rental income and favourable financing has delivered the highest returns on equity for me over the years.

Serkan Mirza is CEO of Credit Exchange AG. As an ETH-trained biologist and neuroscientist and an MBA graduate of London Business School, he has spent the past 20 years working at the intersection of banking, lending, investments and advisory services. His professional career includes positions at UBS, venture capital firm Earlybird, as well as Oliver Wyman, EY and Accenture. At CredEx, he is driving the digitalization of the Swiss mortgage market and the integration of mortgage distribution, processing and investment.