KPMG Switzerland Appoints New Head of Financial Services

As previously announced, Pascal Sprenger will take over as CEO of KPMG Switzerland on October 1, 2026. At the same time, the leadership of the Financial Services and Advisory divisions is also being reorganised.

Nicolas Moser will take charge of Financial Services, succeeding Sprenger as head of the division. Timo Knak has been appointed the new Head of Advisory, the company announced on Thursday.

Experienced Industry Expert

Moser is a long-standing partner and an established industry expert. He has extensive experience in the financial sector and has played a key role in developing the business through his positions as Head of Financial Services in French-speaking Switzerland and Swiss Sector Lead Banking, the company said.

Knak succeeds Tobias Valk. He has more than 25 years of experience in advisory, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. In his previous roles as Head of Deal Advisory and Head of M&A, he has advised on numerous domestic and international transactions and supported companies in complex strategic decisions. In addition to his new role, he will continue to lead Deal Advisory.

Tobias Valk Stays On

Valk will continue to contribute to KPMG’s success as Global Lead Partner, the company added.

«With Nicolas Moser and Timo Knak, two experienced leaders are taking on key roles in areas that are important to the further expansion of our market position,» says CEO-designate Sprenger.