Sergio Ermotti throws his weight behind Yumo

Swiss banking giant UBS is launching Yumo (“Your Money”), a digital learning platform that explains key financial and economic topics in an easy-to-understand way, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Yumo is designed primarily to help young people make informed financial decisions in their everyday lives.

Examples include creating a budget, saving and investing, and understanding the role the economy plays in their lives.

Real-world examples and interactive features

The learning platform focuses on practical examples and interactive elements. Through short chapters, quizzes, and videos, users learn how to make financial decisions and avoid common mistakes. According to UBS, brief self-assessments are designed to help users better understand their “personal money mindset.” Yumo also offers practical tips for managing money in everyday life.

Although Yumo is aimed at younger generations who want to learn more about financial and economic topics and shape their future, the platform is intended to make financial and economic education accessible to everyone. It is also designed to help users better understand current challenges and encourage dialogue between generations.

Sergio Ermotti: Proud to carry on the tradition

The new learning platform is freely accessible and available in German, French, Italian, and English.

Yumo is clearly a priority for UBS leadership, with CEO Sergio Ermotti saying: “As Switzerland’s leading universal bank, we are proud to carry on a long tradition of promoting financial literacy. Especially today, it is important that young people are able to make the most of their opportunities and shape their own futures. Financial knowledge helps them make smart decisions, strengthen their financial independence, and thereby contribute to a more resilient society.”

UBS notes that the Swiss Volksbank, which was acquired by Credit Suisse in 1993, was already making financial and economic knowledge accessible and easy to understand in Switzerland in the 1970s through its “Money and the Economy” guide.