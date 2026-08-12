Prominent U.S. Asset Manager Bets on Zurich as a Launchpad for Europe

Switzerland is becoming a central pillar of Calamos Investments’ international expansion strategy. CEO John Koudounis visited Zurich to deepen existing relationships and lay the groundwork for a broader push into Switzerland and Greater Europe — backed by a growing suite of innovative investment products designed for global institutional and wealth management audiences.

During the visit, Koudounis joined Donald Trump Jr. in a discussion about the future of cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and blockchain technology, and their implications for the global financial system –, finews previously reported about this. The two shared a common view: digital assets are poised to fundamentally reshape the financial industry. In their assessment, the traditional SWIFT system has become outdated and increasingly vulnerable to disruption.

Switzerland as the Gateway to European Growth

In an interview with finews, Koudounis spoke at length about why Switzerland sits at the center of Calamos’s European ambitions. For a firm that has tripled its AUM to more than $50 billion under his leadership, the next chapter of growth runs directly through Zurich.

«Switzerland understood the opportunity early and established the right framework conditions», he said. «That’s why it is now one of the leading nations in digital assets — and why it matters so much to us.»

Koudounis described Zurich as one of the world’s leading financial hubs and praised its highly business-friendly environment, noting that Calamos sees Switzerland not merely as a market, but as a strategic base from which to build relationships across the broader European landscape.

Praise for UBS Leadership

Among the relationships Koudounis came to Zurich to deepen is the firm’s longstanding partnership with UBS — one of Calamos’s most important banking relationships globally. The partnership already spans trading services, banking activities, and the distribution of investment products through UBS’s wealth management platform, with UBS advisors offering a range of Calamos products to their clients.

Koudounis used the visit to meet with senior UBS executives to discuss additional product opportunities and potential areas of expanded cooperation as Calamos formally turns its attention to the Swiss and European markets.

«It’s a fantastic relationship», he said — and one that Calamos intends to build upon as it introduces new products tailored for European distribution.

He also weighed in on the regulatory debate surrounding UBS following its acquisition of Credit Suisse, expressing understanding for the complexity of the integration and the pressures that come with it. Clear rules are essential, he noted, but excessive regulation can hinder innovation and growth. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Chairman Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti. «They’re doing a truly outstanding job.»

Switzerland Is Leading the Digital Asset Conversation

Koudounis sees Switzerland maintaining a frontrunner position in digital assets — and views that as a key reason for Calamos’s focus on the market. While many banks across Europe remain relatively traditional, he believes the industry will continue moving steadily toward broader adoption, and Switzerland is ahead of the curve.

«We have consistently encouraged our banking partners to become even more active in this space», he said, reflecting Calamos’s own conviction in the asset class — one that recently produced what the firm describes as the world’s first suite of downside-protected Bitcoin ETFs.

He expects cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based applications to achieve broad global adoption over time, with differences between countries lying primarily in the speed of implementation rather than the ultimate direction of travel.

Democratizing Investing — Now for a Global Audience

At the heart of Calamos’s European push is the same thesis that drove its domestic growth: bringing institutional-quality investment solutions to a broader investor base.

«For many years, these strategies were only available to institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds. Today, individual investors can access the same opportunities with relatively modest amounts of capital», Koudounis said.

The firm’s new products — spanning private credit, private equity access, and protected digital asset strategies — are being designed with the European investor in mind. Switzerland, with its concentration of wealth management expertise, global capital, and progressive regulatory environment, is where Calamos intends to plant its flag.