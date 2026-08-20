Lombard Odier Boosts Profit – Client Assets Reach Record High

Lombard Odier reported a strong first half of the year. Net profit rose by 25 percent year on year to 138 million francs, the private bank said on Thursday.

Operating income increased by 9 percent to 740 million francs. Notably, operating expenses remained stable, according to the bank, despite Lombard Odier continuing to invest in technology and employees.

Assets Under Management Reach 239 Billion Francs

Total client assets stood at 367 billion francs at the end of June, up 5 percent from the end of 2025 – a record high.

Assets under management (AuM) increased even more strongly, rising by 7 percent since the beginning of the year to 239 billion francs – also a record. Lombard Odier attributed the increase primarily to strong net new money inflows and solid investment performance across a range of strategies.

The bank did not disclose a specific figure for net new money in its statement.

Remarkably High Capital Ratio

«Our clients continue to choose us for our investment expertise and stability,» said Hubert Keller, Senior Managing Partner of the Lombard Odier Group.

The bank’s capital position also remains exceptionally strong. At the end of June, total assets stood at 17 billion francs. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 31 percent, which Lombard Odier said was more than twice the regulatory requirement.