Edmond de Rothschild AM Names New Global CIO

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EdRAM) has promoted Alain Krief to Global Chief Investment Officer, effective August 24, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. Based in Paris, he reports to Christophe Caspar, Global CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

Krief brings more than 30 years of experience across sovereign and corporate bond markets. He joined EdRAM as Global Head of Fixed Income in 2019, overseeing a team of 15 investment professionals and €12 billion in assets under management.

Prior to joining the firm, Krief held a similar position at Oddo BHF Asset Management from 2012 to 2019. Earlier in his career, he served as Global Head of Credit at BNP Paribas Asset Management and held senior roles in European high-yield investing at Crédit Agricole Asset Management and Crédit Lyonnais Asset Management.

EdRAM's liquid investment team comprises 82 investment professionals covering fixed income, listed equities, multi-asset and overlay strategies. Together, they oversee more than €60 billion across investment funds and institutional mandates.

Former Blackrock Manager Joins

Alongside Krief's promotion, EdRAM has appointed Charles Lilford as Co-Head of Equities and Senior Portfolio Manager for its Big Data strategy. He will take up the Paris-based role on September 28 and work alongside Xiadong Bao, reporting to Krief.

Lilford brings more than two decades of experience in asset management and capital markets. He joins from Blackrock, where he spent ten years in the firm's Sector & Thematics team and managed the flagship BGF Sustainable Energy Fund as well as the Future of Transport Fund.

His previous roles include positions at Treïs Partners, Dresdner Kleinwort and Fieldstone Private Capital Group.

Lilford and Bao will jointly manage EdRAM's Big Data fund, a flagship strategy launched in 2015 with €3.4 billion in assets under management. The Article 8 fund under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation invests globally in companies positioned at the centre of the digital data transformation.

«Solid Investment Track Record»

Christophe Caspar welcomed both appointments, pointing to Krief's leadership credentials and Lilford's experience in thematic investing.

«Alain's leadership skills and solid investment track record make him the obvious choice for this position,» Caspar said. He added that Lilford's track record in bottom-up stock selection, expertise in thematic investing and high-conviction investment approach would benefit the firm's Big Data strategy, further strengthen its equities business and bring value to clients.