Geneva Wealth Asset Manager Nabs New Partner from UBP

The Swiss independent wealth manager and family office Swisseon has appointed Alexander Qaqaya as its newest partner and relationship manager. Qaqaya took on the role in Geneva this August.

In his new position, Qaqaya will advise private clients and family offices in Switzerland and abroad, while also focusing on developing the firm's wealth management business.

The Credit Suisse Six

Qaqaya most recently served as a director at private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP). He joined the bank as part of a high-ranking, six-person senior wealth management team that UBP famously hired from Credit Suisse in 2023. In his former capacity, Qawaya spent more than three years at Credit Suisse as a director and relationship manager, managing ultra-high-net-worth individuals until the bank's collapse.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Qaqaya was a vice president and sales manager at DWS Group, where he was responsible for driving institutional and wholesale business development in Western Switzerland. From 2013 to 2015, he worked in structured solutions and derivatives sales at Lombard Odier. He began his career as an analyst at Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking and BNP Paribas CIB.