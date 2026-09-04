BCGE Opens Branch in Pont-Rouge District

The Geneva cantonal bank’s new premises are located in the heart of a rapidly growing district. They are modern and equipped with the latest technology, allowing clients to conduct their banking transactions conveniently and confidentially, according to a statement issued by the cantonal bank on Friday.

«With the opening of this new branch, we are seizing an important growth opportunity in the heart of the Praille-Acacias-Vernets district, which is set to become one of the strategic hubs of Geneva’s urban development,» the statement said. The opening of the new branch also reflects BCGE’s commitment to remaining close to its clients.

The existing Lancy Centre and Praille-Acacias branches will be consolidated into the new Pont-Rouge branch. Located in the heart of the district, it is designed to offer clients maximum convenience for their banking needs.

Clients will have access to secure multimedia areas for their banking transactions, including a Quick Desk and online service stations, as well as an automated safe-deposit box facility accessible seven days a week.

«I am very pleased with the opening of this new branch, where we can welcome our clients and provide them with efficient advice,» said Pierrette Jaton Klopfenstein, Head of Private Clients & Digital Banking. «It reflects our DNA as a high-performing bank that remains close to its clients.»