Edmond de Rothschild AM Hires Strategist for Private Assets

Zineb Bennani will take on the newly created role of Head of Strategic Development for Private Assets as of September 8. Bennani will be responsible for driving the development and transformation of the Private Assets platform, the bank said in a statement.

Her responsibilities will include strategic initiatives across private equity, infrastructure debt and real estate. She will also coordinate the launch of new investment strategies and work with the investment, sales, marketing and product teams to define the platform's priorities.

More than 20 Years of Experience

Bennani will also assume responsibility for the Investor Relations team serving the group's private banks. She will be based in Paris and report to Anne Laurence Roucher, Group Head of Private Assets.

Bennani brings more than 20 years of experience in asset management, sustainable finance, business development and investor relations. Most recently, she served as CEO of Natixis subsidiary Mirova US, where she was responsible for developing the North American platform. Prior to that, she held the position of Global Chief Operating & Business Development Officer and was a member of Mirova's Executive Committee. She spent more than 14 years with the company, having previously worked at Natixis for more than six years.

With the appointment, Edmond de Rothschild aims to strengthen the coordination of its Private Assets activities and further develop its offering for clients and partners.