Mobiliar increases premium volume

Mobiliar’s premium volume rose by 3.6 percent to CHF 3.8 billion in the first half of 2026. Consolidated net income amounted to CHF 446.7 million, significantly above the prior-year figure of CHF 169.9 million, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

The insurer pointed to factors that had weighed on results in the comparable period. These included the rockslide in Blatten, expenses related to the realignment of its investment portfolio, and foreign currency movements.

Strengthening its market position

«We were able to close the first half of our anniversary year with encouraging premium growth, which once again exceeded the market average,» said CEO Michèle Rodoni. «As a result, we further strengthened our market position while also improving our profitability.»

In the non-life business, premium volume increased to CHF 3.2 billion. The insurer said it continued to focus on maintaining a sustainable balance between growth and profitability. The financial result improved to CHF 307.4 million, up from CHF 179.8 million in the prior-year period. At the same time, net income in the non-life business rose to CHF 345.7 million from CHF 135.6 million.

Lower natural catastrophe losses in the first half of 2026 reduced the loss ratio by 5.2 percentage points to 66.2 percent. The expense ratio fell from 27.1 percent to 25.9 percent. The combined ratio was 94.3 percent, significantly below the prior-year figure of 100.6 percent.

Life premium volume slightly lower

Overall premium volume in the life business was slightly below the prior-year level, the insurer said. Private pensions recorded strong growth of 4.6 percent, significantly above the prior-year level. Recurring premiums in private pensions grew by 2.7 percent, compared with 3.5 percent in the prior year, once again outpacing the market.

In occupational pensions, the focus was more strongly on improving the profitability of the portfolio than on growth. As a result, premium volume declined as planned in this highly competitive market, the insurer said.

Strong investment result

The financial result in the life business increased by around 73 percent to CHF 151.2 million, compared with CHF 87.5 million in the prior year. Net income also increased, rising to CHF 79.2 million from CHF 29.5 million.

The investment result was also positive in the first half of the year. Benefiting from overall positive market performance, the result from investment activities amounted to CHF 474.2 million.

As part of its 200th-anniversary celebrations, Mobiliar is distributing a larger share of its success to policyholders than usual. From July 2026 through June 2027, a total of CHF 319 million will be returned to policyholders. That is 50 percent more than in previous years, the insurer said.