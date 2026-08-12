Temenos Launches Share Buyback

The Geneva-based banking software company Temenos announced on Wednesday that it will repurchase its own shares for a maximum amount of 100 million francs. The board of directors has approved the corresponding buyback programme, which will begin on August 13, 2026, and run until February 26, 2027, at the latest. UBS has been mandated to execute the programme.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of 71.55 francs for the registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the maximum volume of 100 million francs would correspond to around 2 percent of the company's total share capital. The share price has moved largely sideways, albeit with fluctuations, since 2022.

Ebner's Patinex as Anchor Shareholder

Temenos presented its half-year results in July. A few days later, the company unveiled a new leadership team for its product and technology division, although it is largely made up of long-standing executives.

Temenos' largest shareholder is Patinex, the investment company owned by Martin Ebner and his wife Rosmarie Ebner, with a stake of 25 percent.