Geneva Private Bank Repositions Itself and Appoints New CEO

S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée is undergoing a broad transformation. The Swiss private bank is adopting the name ARYA Banque Privée while installing a new executive leadership team and sharpening its strategic positioning.

According to the bank, ARYA derives from an ancient Sanskrit word associated with honor, integrity and noble conduct. The new identity is intended to combine the institution’s Swiss private banking heritage with an international outlook and a focus on entrepreneurial families.

New Minority Shareholder

The transformation also brings a change in the shareholder base. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Nirmal Sethia has joined the bank as a minority shareholder.

The bank did not disclose the size of Sethia’s stake or financial details of the transaction. It described his involvement as bringing the perspective of a family enterprise built across generations and a shared focus on long-term institution building.

Botteron Takes the Helm

ARYA has also appointed Pascal Botteron as Chief Executive Officer. He joins from Geneva-based Cité Gestion, where he was a partner and Head of Investments.

Botteron has held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and previously worked at J. Safra Sarasin and Pictet. He is also the founder of Green Blue Invest, which was acquired by Cité Gestion in 2023.

He will be joined on the new Executive Committee by Boris Chave as Chief Operating Officer and Sébastien Micotti as Head of Legal. The team has been tasked with implementing the bank’s new business plan and driving its next phase of growth.



Das neue Führungstrio (von links): Boris Chave, Pascal Botteron und Sébastien Micotti. (Bild: zVg)

Chave most recently served as COO at Bank Syz and previously held senior positions at J.P. Morgan Suisse, HSBC Private Bank and Union Bancaire Privée. Micotti joins from Cité Gestion, where he was General Counsel and a member of the Executive Committee.

Product-Led Private Banking

The new strategy puts investment products at the center of ARYA’s development. The bank plans to offer discretionary and advisory mandates, tailored structured solutions and selected private markets opportunities, including access to private technology companies through dedicated structures.

At the same time, ARYA intends to modernize its core systems and strengthen its risk and compliance infrastructure while retaining personal relationships as a central element of its private banking model.

«Our ambition is to bring an entrepreneurial, product-led approach to Swiss private banking,» Botteron said. The bank intends to provide clients with access to investment products, selected opportunities and co-investments.

Targeting Global Wealth

ARYA also sees an opportunity in serving globally connected entrepreneurial families. The bank specifically points to the board’s relationships within the global Indian diaspora, which it views as a competitive advantage in accessing a rapidly expanding pool of private wealth.

For existing clients, the bank says the transformation will not result in immediate operational changes. Relationship teams, service standards, staff and locations will remain in place, while the ARYA brand will be introduced in phases.

«This new chapter carries our heritage forward while creating a strong foundation for future generations,» says Shanu S.P. Hinduja, Chairwoman of the Board.