GenTwo Accelerates Growth Toward 10 Billion Dollars

Structured-products fintech GenTwo is gaining momentum again. The assets it services have surpassed eight billion dollars, the Zurich-based company said on Tuesday.

The seven-billion mark fell only in April, as finews reported. Six billion had been announced back in July 2025.

The business model of the company, founded in 2018, is «assetization». Through its platform, GenTwo wraps almost any asset into a tradable investment product for wealth managers, banks and financial intermediaries.

A Steepening Curve

The trajectory lays the acceleration bare. GenTwo took more than five years to reach its first three billion dollars; the next five billion came in just over three.

For co-founder and chairman Patrick Loepfe, the firm's belief that virtually any asset can be securitized is increasingly «style-defining for how the industry works». Co-founder and chief executive Philippe A. Naegeli adds: «Every billion we cross is a measure of how easy it has become to create financial products.»