Banque Heritage Expands Fund Business in Zurich

Banque Heritage is further expanding its «Fund Representation Services» unit, which was established in 2021. Dana Charles is joining the Geneva-based private bank as Fund Representation Services Officer, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Based in Zurich, Charles will primarily support foreign fund managers with UCITS funds in their representation activities in Switzerland. Her responsibilities will also include regulatory matters, such as registration with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More Than 20 Years of Experience

With the appointment, Banque Heritage also aims to strengthen its presence in German-speaking Switzerland and the wider DACH region.

Charles has more than 20 years of experience in banking and asset management. Before joining Banque Heritage, she worked as a Fund Officer at Société Générale.

Stronger Foothold in German-Speaking Switzerland

«Dana’s arrival strengthens both our team and our presence in Zurich. She reinforces our foothold in German-speaking Switzerland and the DACH region,» Antoine Royer, Head of Fund Representation Services, said in the statement.

The bank said the appointment would allow it to offer clients in German-speaking markets a local point of contact with specialist expertise. Charles’ experience is particularly valuable given the demanding regulatory environment.

Banque Heritage is headquartered in Geneva and also has offices in Basel, Sion and Zurich. The private banking group also has a subsidiary in Montevideo, Uruguay. In addition to private banking and asset management, the bank provides services to external asset managers, family offices and fund providers.