Gabrielle Wanzenried: «There Is Never Just One Path»

In the section Backstage, interesting personalities from the financial sector and beyond provide insights into their personal preferences every Wednesday.

Ms. Wanzenried, what is the first thing you do in the morning?

I greet and pet our two Doodle dogs and then look out at the lake to see whether there is any wind and what the weather is like. We live on Lake Biel, and whenever I have time off, I try to go sailing as often as possible.

What is the best part of your job?

On the one hand, it is the relatively high degree od autonomy and the freedom I have in choosing the topics I can focus on in my research. On the other hand, it is the variety of tasks, from developing new ideas for applied research projects and concentrating on research papers, to working as part of a team and teaching, where I regularly meet interested young people with new ideas. My job is like a colorful bouquet of flowers.

A moment that changed your life?

That was the birth of our son, a wonderful experience that has had a major impact on my daily happiness.

What cars do you own? Which is your favorite?

We have a BMW Active Tourer, although we drive fewer than 10,000 kilometers a year. The whole family, including our two dogs, has a GA travelcard, and we use public transport whenever possible.

What advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

You should do what brings you joy, and this applies in particular, for example, when choosing what to work or study. It also takes time to understand your own preferences, and you should invest enough time in doing so: give time time! It is also important to make the best of every situation. There is never just one path, and every path through life has setbacks, which are often also highly instructive.

What are you particularly proud of?

I am involved with several non-profit organisations, and I am proud of this selfless commitment for the benefit of society.

What do you do when you have doubts?

First, I try to gather and analyze the relevant facts. This is where my rational side comes into play. I then discuss the matter with people who are close to me. Finally, I listen to my intuition, which has proven increasingly reliable as I have grown older. And I remind myself that the past is often a poor predictor of the future.

What is your favourite wine?

The Pinot Noir from Beat Burkhardt of Weinbau zum Bielerhaus in Ligerz on Lake Biel. He belongs to the new generation of winemakers on Lake Biel, a small but excellent wine-growing region, and in my view he is one of the most talented winegrowers and winemakers in the region and beyond. His wines also regularly receive awards.

What projects are you currently working on?

We are currently preparing a proposal for an EU research project on the circular economy in the construction sector, as well as setting up an Innosuisse project on social sustainability in residential construction. At the same time, I am constantly optimizing my lecture materials and completing research papers.

What do you admire in other people?

I am very impressed by people who are creative while also possessing the solid craftsmanship needed to turn their creativity into reality. I am thinking of works of visual art, but I am also fascinated by musical compositions. I very much enjoy attending classical music concerts and particularly admire the composers of major works.

What would be the biggest surprise for someone who had to take over your job for a day?

You might not notice it in just one day, but overall, it is the considerable entrepreneurial spirit and innovative capacity required to secure the necessary funding for applied research projects carried out together with industry.

What is your personal drive?

I would describe myself as someone with a positive outlook on life, a wide range of interests and, by nature, a high level of intrinsic motivation. If I am interested in a topic or consider something important, I can become very committed to it.

What are you afraid of?

I am afraid of unexpectedly losing people who are important to me.

Your favourite watch brand?

Omega. As a sailor, I particularly like the Seamaster collection, but I also appreciate the brand’s image, its history and its commitment to sport. I buy myself a new watch to mark important events in my life, and several years ago I treated myself to an Omega watch, which I still very much enjoy wearing.

Is there an unfulfilled dream you would still like to realize?

I would like to spend several months sailing through the Caribbean with my husband.

Your best investment?

My studies and all the further education and training I have undertaken over the years, which I continue to pursue regularly. It is therefore an investment in my human capital, with the return hopefully also benefiting society.

Gabrielle Wanzenried, born in 1969, is Professor of Finance and Real Estate at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland (HES-SO) and heads the Finance, Governance & Sustainability research group at the IIDE of HEIG-VD. She teaches corporate finance and real estate economics and conducts research and publishes on ESG, sustainability in the real estate sector and the ageing economy. She is co-founder and Co-President of the Zuhause am Bielersee housing cooperative, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Thiébaud-Frey Bellmund Foundation and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dr Max Walter Gerster Foundation. She lives with her family on Lake Biel.