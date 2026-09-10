Partners Group Opens Office in Stockholm

Partners Group has established a new presence in Scandinavia. The Stockholm office is intended to strengthen the firm’s long-term commitment to the region.

The new location will serve as a strategic base for expanding investment activities in the region and strengthening ties with clients, business partners and institutional investors, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The new Stockholm office will be headed by Carina Spitzkopf, Head of Direct Lending DACH & Nordics. Initially, the office will be staffed by specialized investment professionals. The new location complements Partners Group’s existing European presence, which includes offices in Zug, London, Guernsey, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich and Paris. According to the firm, it manages $186 billion in assets worldwide.

An Increasingly Important Private Markets Hub

«The Nordic countries have developed into an increasingly important private markets hub in Europe,» Spitzkopf said in the statement. She pointed to the region’s stable economy, strong culture of innovation and large number of mid-sized companies. In addition to opportunities in private credit, Partners Group sees attractive long-term investment potential across other asset classes.

With a stronger local presence, the firm aims to better identify investment opportunities and support its existing portfolio companies, Spitzkopf added.

Growing Importance for Fundraising

The region is also becoming increasingly important to Partners Group from a fundraising perspective. Oscar Huggare, Regional Head Nordic Client Solutions, described the opening of the office as a sign of the firm’s ambition to play a more active role in the Nordic private markets ecosystem and deepen its engagement with local institutional investors.

Partners Group has been active in the Nordic markets for several years and has invested in areas including infrastructure, real estate and private credit. Its investments span sectors such as digital infrastructure, logistics and technology.