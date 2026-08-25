EFG Hires Veteran Private Banker to Lead Dubai Office

EFG International has appointed Ranjit Khanna as Chief Executive Officer of its Dubai Advisory Office, effective 26 August 2026. He will lead the further development of EFG's business in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the United Arab Emirates.

Khanna previously served as DIFC Chief Executive at Bank of Singapore, where he also headed the private banking business serving clients across the Middle East, Europe and Global South Asia.

He brings more than 30 years of international private banking experience, including senior positions at Swiss and international financial institutions across Asia and the Middle East. A Singaporean national, Khanna began his banking career in New York.

Dubai Becomes Key Growth Hub

Dubai has become increasingly important for EFG. The bank's Dubai Advisory Office, which opened in 2019, now employs more than 60 professionals serving private banking clients across the region. EFG describes Dubai as one of the group's key strategic growth hubs for its longer-term expansion in the Middle East.