Kaiser Partner Privatbank: CHF 10 Billion Mark Surpassed

Kaiser Partner Privatbank continued to grow in the first half of 2026, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. Assets under management increased by 5.6 percent to a new record of CHF 10.3 billion. The bank recorded net new money inflows of CHF 0.5 billion.

By surpassing the CHF 10 billion mark, the firm has moved beyond the small-bank category and into the ranks of mid-sized banks.

Profit increased significantly, reaching CHF 6.7 million, up 14.7 percent compared with the same period last year. Gross income rose by 3.5 percent to CHF 30.4 million.

Three Revenue Pillars

All key revenue streams developed steadily. Net interest income increased by 4.0 percent to CHF 6.9 million, while net fee and commission income rose by 5.3 percent to CHF 19.1 million. Trading activities generated CHF 4.3 million.

The Vaduz-based Liechtenstein bank is owned by the family of Fritz Kaiser and is headed by CEO Christian Reich. The bank had already reported record profit for the full year 2025 (finews reported).

Confident About the Second Half

The bank remains confident about the second half of the year.

It intends to further strengthen its position as a private and trust bank and continue investing in the quality of its services, its workforce and the long-term development of the group.