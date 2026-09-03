Discreet Belgian Private Bank Opens Zurich Office

Delen Suisse is opening a new office on Rämistrasse in Zurich. It is the second location of the Swiss subsidiary of Belgium’s Delen Private Bank after Geneva. The bank has been present in Switzerland since 1996.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the move follows strong growth in recent years, with Zurich now ranking among Delen Suisse’s most important markets.

The opening of the Zurich office comes in the year in which Delen Suisse celebrates its 30th anniversary and its parent company its 90th anniversary.

Delen Suisse’s new Zurich office. (Image: provided)

With its second office, Delen Suisse is consistently pursuing the strategy of the wider group: to remain close to clients in every market. «Particularly when it comes to long-term wealth decisions, a close and trusting relationship is essential.»

In what it describes as a «highly competitive market», Delen Suisse relies on a clear and deliberately streamlined model: disciplined discretionary asset management, a holistic view of clients’ wealth and an organisation in which asset management and wealth planning work hand in hand.

The Zurich office will be headed by Thierry de Groote, who has led Delen Suisse since 2017. «Our business in the Zurich region has grown strongly in recent years. With the new office, we can support our clients even more closely and consistently – while remaining true to what defines Delen: a personal, discreet and lasting relationship.»