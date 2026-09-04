Verium Hires Former Goldman Sachs Switzerland CEO as Partner

Dominique Wohnlich was appointed a new partner at Verium effective September. He will support the expansion of client relationships as well as the further development of the firm’s wealth management and private markets activities, according to a statement.

Wohnlich has many years of leadership experience in wealth management and private markets investing. Most recently, he served for several years as CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank in Switzerland, where he was responsible for expanding the firm’s wealth management business. He held the position for just over six years, until October 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, he headed Lombard Odier’s Zurich office as CEO. He also spent many years as Head of the Private Equity Funds business at Credit Suisse and worked in UBS’s private equity team.

According to the statement, Wohnlich was particularly impressed by Verium’s independence, entrepreneurial culture, high level of professionalism and comprehensive investment expertise.

Helping Shape Verium’s Next Phase of Growth

«I am very pleased to contribute my experience in wealth management and private markets investing, as well as my network, as a partner and to work with the team to help shape Verium’s next phase of growth,» the new partner is quoted as saying in the statement.

«We are delighted to have gained Dominique Wohnlich as an exceptionally well-connected partner,» said Marc Erni, Partner at Verium. «He is an ideal addition to our highly experienced and ambitious team and will play a key role in shaping Verium’s next phase of growth. With his many years of experience in wealth management and private markets, he is an ideal point of contact for our entrepreneurial client base.»